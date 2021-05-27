newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, NY

Frost Advisory issued for Hamilton, Northern Herkimer, Northern Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures falling into the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Warren, Northern Herkimer and Hamilton Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Herkimer County, NY
County
Hamilton County, NY
County
Warren County, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warren Frost#Frost Advisory#Northern Herkimer#Hamilton Counties#Frost Formation#Edt Friday#Temperatures#Tender Plants#Target Area#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Fulton County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer, Montgomery, Northern Washington, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Montgomery; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the northern Berkshires of western Massachusetts and the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, eastern Catskills, northern Taconics and Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.