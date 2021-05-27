newsbreak-logo
Major County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Major; Woods; Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WOODS...NORTHWESTERN MAJOR AND EAST CENTRAL WOODWARD COUNTIES At 129 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quinlan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Waynoka, Quinlan and Hopeton. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Warning issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Strong south to southwest winds of 50 to 70 mph. * WHERE...Alfalfa, Grant, Major and Garfield Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong winds from decaying thunderstorms will be possible across the warned area over the next couple of hours.
Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Garfield, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Garfield; Grady; Kingfisher; Logan; Major; Oklahoma; Washita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR eastern Major...western Garfield...northwestern Grady...Kingfisher...western Oklahoma southwestern Logan...southern Alfalfa...northeastern Washita Canadian...northern Caddo...eastern Custer and Blaine Counties Until midnight CDT AT 1109 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles south of Ringwood to near Okarche to near Oklahoma City, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harper; Woods; Woodward The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Harper County in northwestern Oklahoma North central Woodward County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Buffalo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laverne, Buffalo, May, Rosston, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman and Camp Houston. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH