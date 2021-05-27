Severe Weather Statement issued for Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Major; Woods; Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WOODS...NORTHWESTERN MAJOR AND EAST CENTRAL WOODWARD COUNTIES At 129 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quinlan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Waynoka, Quinlan and Hopeton. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov