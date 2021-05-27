newsbreak-logo
Freeze Warning issued for Northern Oxford by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Oxford FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Southern Coos and Northern Coos Counties. In Maine, Northern Oxford County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Franklin County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Franklin, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Franklin; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL OXFORD AND SOUTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 529 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Wilton, or 11 miles west of Farmington, moving south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rumford, Jay, Dixfield, Canton, Wilton, Mexico, Weld, Carthage, Avon, Perkins, Town Of Washington, Peru and Temple. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Franklin County, ME

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Oxford County in western Maine South central Franklin County in western Maine * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Wilton, or 9 miles west of Farmington, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Farmington, Jay, Dixfield, Canton, Wilton, Weld, Carthage, Avon, Town Of Washington, Perkins and Temple. This also includes Mount Blue. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Androscoggin County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 02:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 60s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Sebago Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
Oxford County, ME

Frost Advisory issued for Southern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Southern Oxford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in areas of frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Grafton, Northern Carroll, Southern Grafton and Sullivan Counties. In Maine, Southern Oxford County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Cumberland County, ME

Frost Advisory issued for Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Interior Cumberland Highlands; Southern Oxford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Sullivan, Northern Carroll and Southern Grafton Counties. In Maine, Southern Oxford and Interior Cumberland Highlands Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Androscoggin County, ME

Frost Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Northern Carroll and Southern Grafton Counties. In Maine, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford, Central Interior Cumberland, Interior York, Androscoggin and Interior Cumberland Highlands Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.