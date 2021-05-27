newsbreak-logo
Ottawa County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ottawa by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ottawa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTTAWA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.

Ottawa County, OK
Oklahoma State
