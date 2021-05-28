Could removing one item from your dinner plate reduce the risk of heart disease? This study of 28,000 people says yes

All the sweet things in life—candy, cookies, cake, ice cream—are not typically what we have in mind when we think of food that is good for our health. In fact, we're often told we should limit our intake of these delicious foods, and instead eat something more "healthy," like fruits and vegetables. But there's one snack that falls into this tasty food group that you don't have to feel guilty about eating. Research has shown that eating one type of sweet treat every day could lower your heart disease risk. Read on to find out which decadent dessert you should actually be including in your diet.