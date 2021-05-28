Cancel
Could removing one item from your dinner plate reduce the risk of heart disease? This study of 28,000 people says yes

By Quentin Fottrell
MarketWatch
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Researchers say making a relatively simple change to your eating habits cuts cardiovascular disease risk by approximately 10%.

