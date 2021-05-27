Mets sweep Rockies doubleheader behind Marcus Stroman’s shutout, Jose Peraza’s 3 RBI day

When every win is essential for a team barely hanging onto first place with its best hitters on the injured list, the Mets needed to start their fourth doubleheader of the year with a victory. Good thing for them the Rockies — a club that entered the twin bill with just three wins on the road this season — were in town.

Marcus Stroman provided six shutout innings and Jose Peraza produced the power as the Mets beat the Rockies, 1-0, in Game 1 on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field. Peraza collected three RBI in the day as new Met Billy McKinney made three terrific catches in right field, two of them run-saving, and drove in the Amazin’s first run in their 4-1 win over Colorado in Game 2 to complete the sweep.

“Since we have a lot of guys on the IL, I feel like it puts a little bit more pressure on guys who are in the rotation to carry their load while those guys are out,” Stroman said. “I know once we get them back, we’ll roll. We have a ton of adversity right now and we’re putting wins together.”

The Mets (24-20) took three out of four from the Rockies in the series. They host the Braves on Friday behind right-hander Taijuan Walker who is expected to come off the IL, for a three-game series to wrap up their homestand.

Edwin Diaz recorded his ninth save in as many opportunities to extend his perfect streak this season. He has not given up a run across all nine save situations.

The Mets needed length from Stroman to preserve an already taxed bullpen for Game 2 behind Joey Lucchesi, who can be unpredictable in his outings. Stroman was happy to oblige as he pitched six or more innings for the seventh time this season. Lucchesi lasted 3.2 innings in Game 2 before handing the ball to the relief corps for the final 10 outs of the game.

“We have some absences in our starting rotation and Stroman has given us length,” Luis Rojas said. “What he’s done repeatedly is help our bullpen stay fresh.”

The same day the Mets learned Noah Syndergaard was shut down from throwing for the next six weeks, Stroman picked up the ball and reminded fans what the rotation can look like without Thor. Ten of Stroman’s 15 outs were recorded via ground balls as the pitcher continued to use his best asset on the mound. He recorded three strikeouts and surrendered just three hits on 90 pitches, lowering his ERA to 2.47 in the process.

“We just have to keep this momentum up and keep this camaraderie that we have,” Stroman said. “I think we kind of feed off each other.”

Peraza, who took over as the Mets’ starting second baseman after Jeff McNeil strained his hamstring earlier this month, has so far excelled in his new opportunity. His second home run of the year, a solo shot that traveled 370 feet to left field, was the only run the Mets needed to beat the Rockies in Game 1. He added on in Game 2, collecting an RBI single and walking in another run.

“I’ve got this opportunity and I’m going to try to take advantage of it,” Peraza said through interpreter Alan Suriel.

The Mets manager went to the bullpen in Game 2 and relied on a group of relief arms that have been exceptionally sturdy for him this season. Lucchesi passed the baton to Drew Smith, who allowed one of his two inherited runners to score. Aaron Loup and Jeurys Familia combined for two scoreless and Robert Gsellman, who was asked to secure his first save since May 31, 2019, allowed a run and couldn’t finish the job. Jacob Barnes retired the final out via a flyout and wrapped up the doubleheader sweep.