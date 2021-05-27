St. Louis Region Gets Economic Boost With Redevelopment Projects

For much of 2020, economic leaders in Northern Minnesota struggled to help their communities and area businesses find enough support to survive the pandemic and what was already a hard economy before COVID-19. Cities and economic development agencies worked hard to find any resources to help, but say the biggest lift to the regional economy was when final permits were issued and work started on the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement project. More than 5,000 people worked on the project starting in December of last year. After a 2-month planned pause, work has restarted across 14 counties across Northern Minnesota.