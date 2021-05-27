newsbreak-logo
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Region Gets Economic Boost With Redevelopment Projects

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 3 days ago
ST. LOUIS, MO. - Major redevelopment and investment in former and current auto manufacturing sites in the St. Louis region are part of a success story that highlights rebirth, resiliency, ingenuity to attract new businesses, the value of public-private partnerships, and the excellent locational attributes the bi-state area offers. Following a $1.5 billion investment at its Wentzville auto plant in 2019 - which was the largest private business investment in Missouri's history – General Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

