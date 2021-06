Reed Smith has been accused by a former trainee of race and disability discrimination, a document filed at London’s employment tribunal reveals. The claimant, named in the document as A. Di Angelo, started his training contract at the firm in August 2013. According to the tribunal document, the contract was extended after he hurt his back in a car accident, and again “because other health conditions led to him taking so much time off work sick that he could not gain the required experience”. The training contract expired in February 2020, according to the filing.