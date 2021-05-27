To Cut Costs, I Tried to Manage the Demo for My Renovation—And Failed
When my husband and I fled the New York City area for the suburbs during the thick of the pandemic, we knew the only way we’d be competitive in a crazy market was to buy a fixer-upper. After what seemed like an endless search, we landed a raised ranch in Westport, Connecticut, two minutes from the beach—it was the old “worst house on the best block” trick. The property was great in so many ways and ticked almost all of our needs, but it was also stuck in the ’90s. The floors, in particular, were in dire need of an overhaul.www.domino.com