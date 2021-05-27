Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Zippia featured Dyson Professor Anne Toomey in "Predicting the Future of the Job Market"

pace.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZippia featured Dyson Professor Anne Toomey in "Predicting the Future of the Job Market" Anne Toomey, Assistant Professor at Pace University, weighs in on the enduring impact of the coronavirus pandemic on graduates. Will there be an enduring impact of the coronavirus pandemic on graduates? I think that in the short term, the job market for recent graduates will be very tough. Many environmental organizations have reduced budgets this year, and subsequently, hiring freezes. I also think 2021 graduates will have had less experience (on average) than those in previous years due to the lack of study abroad, internship and other job opportunities during Covid. For example, most summers I work with at least one or two undergrads on research, but this past year we had to postpone our fieldwork due to Covid. However, in the medium to long term I think graduates in the environmental fields will do very well. Almost every company these days is thinking in one way or another about their environmental impact (key words being "sustainability", "green", etc.). I think the pandemic has demonstrated to many the importance of access to green spaces, clean air, etc., and over the next few years there will be increased investment in these areas, thus leading to a healthy job market.

pace.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Market#Job Opportunities#Assistant Professor#Market Research#Pace University#Covid#Graduates#Study#Internship#Investment#Short Term#Key Words#Budgets#Medium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
Politicswxxinews.org

Business Report: The regional economic development awards are back

In the latest WXXI Business Report, New York state’s economic development award competition is back. It was on pause last year, and this year a total pool of $750 million will be divided among various communities. The new Empire State Manufacturing Survey shows businesses expect to add jobs this year,...
New York City, NYalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks fall as tech, communication services shares lag

NEW YORK, May 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday, weighed down by weakness in tech and communication services sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to 34,327.79. The S&P 500 lost 10.56 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,163.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 50.93 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,379.05.