Zippia featured Dyson Professor Anne Toomey in "Predicting the Future of the Job Market" Anne Toomey, Assistant Professor at Pace University, weighs in on the enduring impact of the coronavirus pandemic on graduates. Will there be an enduring impact of the coronavirus pandemic on graduates? I think that in the short term, the job market for recent graduates will be very tough. Many environmental organizations have reduced budgets this year, and subsequently, hiring freezes. I also think 2021 graduates will have had less experience (on average) than those in previous years due to the lack of study abroad, internship and other job opportunities during Covid. For example, most summers I work with at least one or two undergrads on research, but this past year we had to postpone our fieldwork due to Covid. However, in the medium to long term I think graduates in the environmental fields will do very well. Almost every company these days is thinking in one way or another about their environmental impact (key words being "sustainability", "green", etc.). I think the pandemic has demonstrated to many the importance of access to green spaces, clean air, etc., and over the next few years there will be increased investment in these areas, thus leading to a healthy job market.