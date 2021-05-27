Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tony Iommi’s Reason for Quitting Jethro Tull

By Martin Kielty
Posted by 
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tony Iommi said he decided to reunite Black Sabbath instead of staying with Jethro Tull in 1968 because he wanted to build a team rather than be part of an established group. Sabbath were known as Earth until their split, after which Iommi joined Ian Anderson’s band for a brief period. In a new episode of Backstaged: The Devil in Metal, he explained why he soon wanted to reunite with Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, despite their recent disbandment.

95rockfm.com
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Jethro Tull
Person
Geezer Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slide Guitar#Black Sabbath#Black Metal#Disbandment#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Santa Monica, CAmetalcastle.net

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Respects Eddie Van Halen While Recalling First Reaction to Van Halen

Tony Iommi from the renowned heavy metal band, Black Sabbath, spoke respectfully on the late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen while recalling his first reaction to Van Halen. Eddie Van Halen, the guitarist of the rock band Van Halen, has passed away unexpectedly at Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, alongside his family on October 6, 2020. The reason for his death was cancer and he was 65 years old.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Should BILL WARD Have Played With BLACK SABBATH At Final Concert? TOMMY CLUFETOS Responds

In a new interview with Rocking With Jam Man, BLACK SABBATH's touring drummer Tommy Clufetos was asked if he thinks the band's original drummer Bill Ward should have joined the rest of the group on stage for a song or two during the final show of SABBATH's "The End" tour in February 2017 in Birmingham, England. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm the last guy in the world who has any idea of what goes on there, so I can't say 'should he?' [or] 'shouldn't he?' 'cause I don't know what was really going on. All I know is that I was asked to play drums. So I don't really concern myself with things that aren't in my control. That's between him and the band. So you're asking the wrong guy the question, 'cause I'm just a drummer and I keep my mouth shut."
Musicthebrag.com

Ex-Judas Priest guitarist says Jimi Hendrix is his ‘Rock God’

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing has revealed that his ultimate Rock God would be the late and great legend Jimi Hendrix in a new interview. Speaking on BBC’s The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker, the KK’s Priest rocker chose the ‘Bold As Love’ singer for their ‘Rock God’ segment while fondly recalling the time he went to see the iconic music legend play no less than six times.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK SABBATH Touring Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS: OZZY OSBOURNE Is 'The Greatest Frontman I've Ever Worked For'

In a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, Tommy Clufetos talked about what it was like to step in for original BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward on the legendary heavy metal band's final tour. He said: "To be honest, I've done it so many times where I'm coming in — I've always come in after somebody. That was a higher level of that. But knowing that I've replaced a name drummer every time I've come in, and eventually, I'm kind of maybe possibly this much of a name drummer now, even though I pride myself on trying to stay under the radar, I was prepared for that situation. And I understand that BLACK SABBATH is Ozzy [Osbourne], Tony [Iommi], Geezer [Butler], Bill Ward; I get that there's four parts to that, and I feel that I went in respecting that. And I know that you've got three guys that I was playing with, there's three leaders. Ozzy knew me; he had my trust. And I had to earn Tony's trust. I had to earn Geezer's trust. And I don't do that through saying, 'I'm your guy,' I do that through going in every day and knowing every song. And that's how you earn people's trust. So I think I won them over that way. And I think going and playing the gigs, I won the people over that way. There's always going to be naysayers, and that's part of the business, but my goal was to go out there and kick ass every day. And I can bet that nobody walked out of the show unhappy. So that's the only thing I can do, is do my best playing drums and just go through it. If I didn't do it, somebody else would have."
Musicmetalinjection

What If BLACK SABBATH's "Iron Man" Was A SLEEP Song?

Sleep makes it no secret that their whole sound is gratuitous amounts of Black Sabbath worship. But what if Black Sabbath worshiped Sleep instead? YouTuber Moonic Productions set out to answer exactly that with his re-imagining of the classic Black Sabbath "Iron Man" track written as if it were a Sleep song. The results are predictably doomy.
MusicPosted by
US 103.1

23 Rock + Metal Drummers Influenced by John Bonham

There are few drummers in music history that have had as large of an impact as John Bonham. The Led Zeppelin icon took a thunderous approach to the drums, and his kit, just like the band, grew in size by the year as they toured the world. In fact, his...
MusicMetalSucks

Weezer Offered “Hash Pipe” Song to Ozzy Osbourne in 2000

Weezer leader Rivers of Cuomo has contributed songwriting credits to many artists over the years. He’s also an avowed metalhead. Turns out those two interests collided back in 2000 when Cuomo offered a newly written song called “Hash Pipe” to Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness rejected the tune, which would go on to become one of Weezer’s most popular cuts.
Musiclistverse.com

10 Rock Songs That Shook The World

Rock ‘n’ roll makes the world go ‘round. Rock music has its own ‘personality’ and fans see it as the superior genre. It is also no secret that rock ‘n’ roll has influenced society in a way no other genre of music has. On this list are just some of the many rock songs that shook the world at one point in history. — 10 “Helter Skelter” – The Beatles.
Musicloudersound.com

Ronnie Wood: my stories about Jimi Hendrix, John Belushi, Axl Rose and more

With an address book as preposterously fat and well-thumbed as Rolling Stones bassist Ronnie Woods, it would be nigh-impossible to accommodate all of his celebrity friends on this page. So it's apologies to Peter Cook, George Harrison, Graham Chapman, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aretha Franklin, John Hurt, Jimmy White and...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOSH TODD Says 'Hellbound' Is BUCKCHERRY's 'Best' Album To Date

BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd spoke to Rodolfo Roman of "The Roman Show" about the band's new album, "Hellbound", which will be released on June 25 via Round Hill Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Warpaint" was recorded last fall in Nashville, Tennessee with producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.
MusicMusicRadar.com

John Bonham beats and fills every drummer should know how to play

John Bonham left an indelible mark on not only rock drumming, but the drum kit in general. From the sheer power of his heavy hitting, to the sound he created from his choice of drum sizes, to the sometimes overlooked subtleties in Bonham’s parts, there are countless moments to dig into. Here, we’ve put together just a few that made him one of the best-loved drummers of all time, any genre.