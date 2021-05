Two people were arrested on Sunday afternoon after a welfare check at a home in Ware Shoals. Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8000 area of Indian Mound Road around 2:45pm, conducting a welfare check on children living at that residence. Upon arrival, deputies observed the home and property to be in deplorable condition, with large piles of trash, broken glass, nails, and multiple uncapped hypodermic needles on the ground where the children were playing.