So, it’s another rainy Sunday afternoon. Mother’s Day 2021! Greetings to all the Moms and the wonderful things you do. Join me for a few minutes for this family room chat. Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1907 at a church in Grafton, West Virginia, as a service of worship. I certainly have many fond memories of my late Mother (Mom). She grew up as a farm girl during the great Depression and graduated from high school during WWII, seeing brothers go off to military service. Her Dad died when Mom was an infant so Grand-ma raised the entire family on the farm. What a life. Mom raised a bunch of boys and became a big baseball fan. Thanks, Mom, for what you taught us and the many memories. This past Saturday morning, D.J. Holly Z from our local radio station, played song tributes to Mother’s Day. One was narrated in 1976 by Jimmy Dean (yep, the sausage breakfast guy) named "I.O.U." Listen to it. What a great tribute to Moms.