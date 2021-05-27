Sacramento Kings great Bobby Jackson named head coach of G League team in Stockton

Some of the best baseball players who have ever played baseball will be celebrated this weekend at the Honorary Negro League Game Sutter Health Park. “More than half of them will be in the regular Hall of Fame,” said the four-time MLB All-Star Greg Vaughn. Bourne teaches Kansas City Monarch with his son Corey. On the other side of the field, World Series Champion Charlie Manuel manages the Atlanta Black Cracker with his son Anthony. “For me, I can now honor Jerry Manuel in my hometown. Jerry Manuel I respect very much and he sacrifices,” Bourne said. The game pays homage to Sacramento-based Don Porter, the youngest 16-year-old Negro League player in the New York Yankees. “Without Don Porter and many others … I heard about Jackie, but many others paved the way for Jackie,” Bourne said. The guest speaker is Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro League Baseball Museum. Todd Sullivan, owner of the Perfect Game Pitching Solution, said: The game will run an hour after the River Cats game this Sunday. All proceeds benefit Sacramento’s black-owned enterprises. You can buy tickets here.