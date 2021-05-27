newsbreak-logo
Sacramento Kings great Bobby Jackson named head coach of G League team in Stockton

By Jason Anderson
Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

Bobby Jackson has already done a great deal for the Kings organization over the past two decades as a player, scout and assistant coach in Sacramento. Now, he’s taking on a new role in Stockton. Jackson has been named head of the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the team...

www.modbee.com
