Relationships

But You Say I’m Just a Friend

By Ryan Virden
goodmenproject.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI want to know if you got a man (I want to know) I want to know ya number and if I can come over and. The Mario remake of the classic Biz Markie joint “Just a Friend” was my generation’s anthem for the disdain of the “friend zone.” That dreaded place where you got “stuck” if you didn’t have enough game, look good enough, weren’t funny enough, didn’t have enough money, or just generally didn’t have the sauce. I grew up internalizing the phrase “just friends” as a way of making it clear that there was another, assumingly deeper and more rewarding level that would never be reached by me and that person.

