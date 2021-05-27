newsbreak-logo
The SBA's $28.6B Restaurant Revitalization Fund needs more money. Help could be on the way.

By Andy Medici
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 3 days ago
The $28.6 billion program has quickly seen its available grant funding claimed by eligible small businesses, but more help could be on the way.

