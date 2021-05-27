Cancel
Ozzy Osbourne Remembered Zakk Wylde From a Polaroid Prior to His Audition

By Chad Childers
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First impressions can be everything, but during a recent chat with Philadelphia's 93.3 WMMR host Sara, Zakk Wylde revealed that it wasn't actually his playing that made his first impression on Ozzy Osbourne, it was a picture. As the story goes, Zakk Wylde's audition tape was passed along to Osbourne...

95rockfm.com
Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

Zakk Wylde
Randy Rhoads
Sharon Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne
Jake E. Lee
#Polaroid#Wmmr#Spectrum#Photographer Mark Weiss#Funny#Philadelphia
