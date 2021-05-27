Owen White Earns Third Team Academic All-American
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Michigan Tech men's basketball guard Owen White was selected to the 2020-21 Academic All-America Third Team in an announcement made by CoSIDA Thursday. White was recognized as one of the nation's top student-athletes for his combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Academic All-America program separately recognizes basketball honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. White previously earned Academic All-District on May 10.www.michigantechhuskies.com