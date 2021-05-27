newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Crime stats reported by some California colleges inaccurate

By Associated Press Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour California colleges and universities failed to accurately or completely report crime statistics as required by federal law, including Sonoma State University that did not include a sexual assault that had occurred on campus in 2019, according to a state audit whose findings were released Thursday. The institutions were the...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Education
State
California State
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Irvine, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Santa Clara University#San Joaquin Delta College#Sonoma State University#State Police#California Law#Property Crime#Sexual Assault#Federal Law#University Property#Joaquin#Delta#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
California StateNews Slashdot

Some Colleges Are Offering Credit for Playing Videogames

At least six Cal State campuses and nearly all of the University of California campuses have created esports programs since 2015, in which students host and compete in live tournaments, sometimes funded by corporate sponsors. Both Cal State Dominguez Hills and UC Irvine offer certificates in esports, which means students can earn credit for, yes, playing video games.
California Statedocwirenews.com

Impacts of California Proposition 47 on crime in Santa Monica, California

PLoS One. 2021 May 19;16(5):e0251199. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0251199. eCollection 2021. We examine patterns of reported crime in Santa Monica, California before and after the passage of Proposition 47, a 2014 initiative that reclassified some non-violent felonies as misdemeanors. We also investigate impacts of the opening of four new light rail stations in 2016 and of increased community-based policing starting in late 2018. Our statistical analyses of reclassified crimes-larceny, fraud, possession of narcotics, forgery, receiving/possessing stolen property-and non-reclassified ones are based on publicly available reported crime data from 2006 to 2019. These analyses examine reported crime at various levels: city-wide, within eight neighborhoods, and within a 450-meter radius of the new transit stations. Monthly reported reclassified crimes increased city-wide by approximately 15% after enactment of Proposition 47, with a significant drop observed in late 2018. Downtown exhibited the largest overall surge. Reported non-reclassified crimes fell overall by approximately 9%. Areas surrounding two new train stations, including Downtown, saw significant increases in reported crime after train service began. While reported reclassified crimes increased after passage of Proposition 47, non-reclassified crimes, for the most part, decreased or stayed constant, suggesting that Proposition 47 may have impacted reported crime in Santa Monica. Reported crimes decreased in late 2018 concurrent with the adoption of new community-based policing measures. Follow-up studies needed to confirm long-term trends may be challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic that drastically changed societal conditions. While our research detects changes in reported crime, it does not provide causative explanations. Our work, along with other considerations relevant to public utility, respect for human rights, and existence of socioeconomic disparities, may be useful to law enforcement and policymakers to assess the overall effect of Proposition 47.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California cafe charges customers wearing masks $5

A California cafe owner is charging customers who wear a face mask $5 to dine at his establishment. Chris Castleman, 34, who owns Fiddlehead's Cafe in Mendocino, Calif., put up a sign on Sunday notifying customers of the additional fee, according to NBC News. "I don't think $5 to charity...
Oregon StatePosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Oregon must pass civics education bill

Vanessa Cochran: 'I strongly believe that civics education needs to be taught throughout a K-12 education.'I am one of many teachers hoping that the Oregon Legislature will pass Senate Bill 513, the Civics Education Act. I think almost any educator will tell you that we need to be doing a better job of preparing our students to leave high school as well-informed, active members of their communities equipped with tools and knowledge to participate in our democracy to make positive changes to the world around us. National studies show only 24% of high school seniors test at or above a...
Collegeshighereddive.com

The pandemic slowed tuition growth at some colleges. Will it last?

The summer after the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Williams College made a jaw-dropping announcement. It would be lowering its comprehensive fee — which includes its tuition, fees, and room and board costs — by 15%. The cut wasn't only to its advertised price: parents' expected contribution for students receiving financial aid would be slashed by the same amount.
Santa Clarita, CAscvnews.com

Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’

Santa Clarita crime reports returned to “normal levels” in April, with a total of 220 Part-I crimes reported, a 30.5% decrease over the March 2021 figure (314), and very close to the number of Part-I crimes reported in April 2020 (217), according to Sheriff’s Department data. Property crimes continue to...
Educationlegalnews.com

Anti-bias and professionalism standards teed up for law schools

The Council of the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar is developing new requirements for American Bar Association-approved law schools to provide substantial opportunities for training and education in bias, cross-cultural competency and racism as well as professional identity development. Proposed changes to law school curriculum...
Indiana StateInside Higher Ed

AG Says Indiana U May Not Require Proof of Vaccination

Todd Rokita, the attorney general of Indiana, has ruled that Indiana University may not require students, faculty members and other employees at the university's campuses to demonstrate that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement of proof violates a new state law against any unit of state government requiring...
Collegesjonathanturley.org

Rutgers Law Students Require All Student Groups To Hold Critical Race Theory Or Diversity Programs

We recently discussed the controversy at Rutgers Law School over the reading of the “n-word” from a state supreme court opinion. Now there is a potentially serious conflict brewing over the right of the student government to demand that all student groups hold at least one event featuring critical race theory or diversity issues. The requirement (for any group receiving more than $250) presents some interesting questions in the conflict between free speech and diversity programs at such schools.On November 20, 2020, the student bar association on the Camden campus amended its constitution to add a section titled “Student Organizations Fostering Diversity and Inclusion.” The section mandates that if an organization “requests or receives $250 or more in total allocations,” they are required to “plan at least one (1) event that addresses their chosen topics through the lens of Critical Race Theory, diversity and inclusion, or cultural competency.”
Lawabovethelaw.com

The Trajectory Of Civil Cases In Federal Court

Ed. note: This article first appeared on The Juris Lab, a forum where “data analytics meets the law.”. At the start of most civil litigation, a common question from a client may be: “How long will my case take to reach resolution?”. Along with this general question, attorneys and their...
Oregon StateEmerald Media

New Oregon bill aims to eliminate ‘gay panic defense’

The Oregon House of Representatives passed SB 704 on May 13, a piece of legislation that bans the “LGBTQ panic defense” for murder. The bill now awaits a signature from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown before it goes into law. The “LGBTQ panic defense” has historically been used as a legal...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Opinion: Oregon must rectify injustices of nonunanimous jury law

Chung is executive director of ACLU of Oregon. She lives in Portland. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a longstanding Oregon law that allowed nonunanimous juries to convict people in criminal cases. In issuing its decision in the Ramos v. Louisiana case, the high court recognized that Oregon’s nonunanimous jury law, the last remaining of its kind among U.S. states, could be traced to white supremacy in the 1930s, including “the rise of the Ku Klux Klan and efforts to dilute ‘the influence of racial, ethnic, and religious minorities on Oregon juries.’”
Public HealthPosted by
Ballotpedia News

Thirteen states prohibit proof-of-vaccination requirements

In 13 states, governors have issued orders or signed bills prohibiting some or all levels of government from issuing COVID-19 vaccine identification cards or requiring proof of vaccination as a condition for people to enter premises or receive services. A proof-of-vaccination requirement can be a private or government requirement that...