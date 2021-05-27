newsbreak-logo
The SBA's $28.6B Restaurant Revitalization Fund needs more money. Help could be on the way.

By Andy Medici
San Francisco Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The $28.6 billion program has quickly seen its available grant funding claimed by eligible small businesses, but more help could be on the way.

Small BusinessRadio Business Report

Charter Invests In Small Business Development

Charter Communications‘ Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund has invested $1 million in the Carolina Small Business Development Fund (CSBDF). The nonprofit certified community development financial institution (CDFI) will provide low-interest loans to small businesses in Charter’s North Carolina service area.
Santa Clarita, CAscvnews.com

Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance

The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during this pandemic. To help protect these jobs, $28.6 billion is available in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund with the Small Business Administration (SBA). This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to the losses incurred due to the closures, up to...
Restaurantsrestaurantdive.com

NRA urges states to offer grants as Restaurant Revitalization Fund runs dry

As the Restaurant Revitalization Fund runs dry, the National Restaurant Association called on governors, mayors and state legislators Wednesday to establish a state-based restaurant grant fund. These recommendations are part of the association's 12-step "State and Local Blueprint for Rebuilding," which also recommends protecting businesses from tax burdens, offering recruitment...
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Missed your chance at a Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant? Don’t be so sure

Restaurants requesting aid from the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund may not be out of luck if the money runs out before their application is considered, a federal official revealed Wednesday. Testifying before a Senate committee, Small Business Administration (SBA) chief Isabel Guzman assured lawmakers that the applications in limbo...
Restaurantskentonbee.com

Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund accepting applications for COVID-19 relief funding

Rep. Brian Higgins has announced that the Restaurant Revitalization Fund – which provides struggling restaurants with federal COVID-19 relief using funding from the American Rescue Plan – is now accepting applications. Run by the Small Business Administration, the fund includes $28.6 billion in federal pandemic relief funding, which is available to eligible restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses impacted by […]
Small BusinessThrive Global

Smart Financial Habits for Small Businesses

If you want to be successful while running your small business, it’s good to develop the right financial habits. Smart financial habits can help to keep your business running smoothly, and you’ll be able to avoid certain pitfalls. Take a look at some of the financial habits you should be cultivating by reading the information below. It will help you to keep things on track so that you can find the business success that you’re looking for.
Congress & Courtsvailvalleypartnership.com

Hickenlooper Introduces First Bills, Aims To Increase Access to SBA Resources for Underserved Communities, Small Businesses

Four Hickenlooper bills would remove barriers for women, minorities, Native American small businesses and employee-owned co-ops Washington, D.C.- U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, member of the Senate Small Business Committee, today introduced a package of bills to increase access to Small Business Administration (SBA) resources for traditionally underserved individuals, communities, and small businesses.
Small BusinessPosted by
WestfairOnline

SBA launches new grant program for ‘smallest of the small’ businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that it is accepting applications for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program. Established by the American Rescue Plan, the initiative will leverage a community navigator approach to reach the nation’s smallest businesses, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans.
Vacaville, CAvacaville.ca.us

Restaurant Revitalization Fund portal to remain open

In addition to a $5 billion set-aside established by Congress for applicants with gross receipts not more than $500,000, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman created two additional funding allocations to ensure the smallest of the small restaurants and other eating establishments such as food trucks and carts get the aid needed: 1) $500 million for applicants with 2019 gross receipts less than $50,000; and 2) $4 billion for applicants with 2019 gross receipts between $500,000 and $1,500,000. In the first days of the RRF program, after weeks of targeted outreach that included 600 local and national informational events, SBA has received:
Restaurants895thelake.ca

More Government Support Needed For Restaurants/Bars

With local restaurants still closed for indoor dining, an advocacy group is calling on the federal government to provide a sector-specific support package to help the industry recover and bring back jobs. Restaurants Canada says the sector is key to feeding our recovery, but first they need to survive. Officials...
Small Businessseehafernews.com

WEDC Offering $400 Million in COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses

Small businesses can now apply for more than $400-million in grants from the latest federal COVID relief funding. Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation secretary Missy Hughes says the $5,000 checks will do a lot of work in local communities. The application deadline is June 7th. The grants are expected to help...
Small BusinessBiz Times

State opens portal for $5,000 small business grants

Small business owners adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for $5,000 grants, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced today. A total of $420 million in grant funding for Wisconsin businesses will be made available through the “Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery” program, an initiative led by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the Department of Revenue.