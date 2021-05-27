ThryveAI Introduces SNAP Payment to Boost Customer Loyalty
Due to the global pandemic, under the American Rescue Plan, Congress recently approved an extension of increased SNAP benefits through September 2021. FREMONT, CA: ThryveAI, a grocery-first e-commerce platform, announced support for Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments. Grocers using ThryveAI's platform will have the option to offer a seamless and convenient shopping experience to customers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program by allowing them to pay for online grocery orders with their EBT cards securely.www.cioapplications.com