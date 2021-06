When do you learn the best? Through practice and solving real-life issues at your workplace. And where does that come from? Experience. Now, to close any loopholes in experience-based knowledge, organisations need to have a well-designed training program. But if you stick only to a rigid and structured training methodology, you are bound to face some roadblocks. There have been so many innovations in technology and business that structured, offline learning modules are fast becoming obsolete. Replacing traditional training is informal learning – which you may deliver via several channels – including digital platforms. Today, we will discuss how you can sustain informal learning even when working remotely.