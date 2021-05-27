Zippia featured Seidenberg Professor and Associate Chair of Information Technology, Dr. Pauline Mosley in "EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON CURRENT JOB MARKET TRENDS"
Zippia featured Seidenberg Professor and Associate Chair of Information Technology, Dr. Pauline Mosley in "EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON CURRENT JOB MARKET TRENDS" Dr. Pauline Mosley, Professor and Associate Chair of Information Technology at Pace University weighs in on the current job market trends. There are several big trends; however, in my opinion, the biggest trend we are seeing is an increase in the usage of mobile apps, cloud computing and smart technologies. The pandemic has cultivated a huge demand for these applications. The problematic effects of the pandemic such as the inability to conduct business and interact socially, has heighten the need for these technologies - hence transitioning them from emerging technologies to part of our everyday living.pace.edu