My wife and I both work full time, and our daughter is in school a mere 12 hours a week. Those hours are precious. In February, with a full calendar and our exercise routines slipping, we embraced the fact that we couldn’t put aside a full hour for training runs on work days. We adopted a mantra: Have 30 minutes? Take 30 minutes. It helps us squeeze in runs and build consistency into our training. But a half-hour run is often easier said than done: if it’s not planned right, it can stretch out to a 60-minute ordeal. Part of it is actually taking that time, the other part is having the right gear to make it as convenient as possible. Here are the items that we’ve been using for the past three months to make sure we never skip a short run.