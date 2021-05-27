Cancel
New York City, NY

Spectrum News featured Masters student Nick Ferreira in "Students testing new skills for work in the marijuana industry"

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectrum News featured Masters student Nick Ferreira in "Students testing new skills for work in the marijuana industry" "Even throughout college, these pieces of equipment are just too valuable and too expensive, really, to be messed up. I’ve gained a lot of experience troubleshooting and dealing with issues," the Pace University student said, ensuring that he, too, is employable after graduation.

Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa student motivated to pursue fast-track to a master’s degree

Victoria Lee grew up in a Cantonese-speaking family in Hawaiʻi. Her first two years in public school were spent in the English Language Learner program, a curriculum which accommodates students who come from non-English speaking homes. Lee’s experience as a child ignited a passion to work in the English as a second language field, a goal that shaped her decision to major in Second Language Studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Cedar Falls, IAuni.edu

UNI to offer new online degree option for the Postsecondary Education: Student Affairs Master of Arts program

The University of Northern Iowa is pleased to announce a new fully online option for the Master of Arts (MA) degree in postsecondary education: student affairs. Scheduled to begin August 23, this new option delivers the same high-quality curriculum as the on-campus program and is taught by the same dedicated faculty, with the added flexibility of an online format.
Scranton, PASun-Journal

Jay college student earns masters degree

SCRANTON, Pa. — Derek Franchetti of Jay graduated at an in-person commencement ceremony May 22 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December 2020, as well as January and May 2021. Franchetti earned...
Celebritiesaithority.com

LEAD Launches MasterClass With Celebrated Subject Experts to Provide Life Skills to Students

First session conducted by renowned author Chetan Bhagat for 8 lakh students at partner schools. At a time when prolonged school closures have disrupted learning opportunities for students, EdTech major LEAD has launched MasterClass – a unique initiative for students to acquire real life skills from celebrated subject experts. The first such virtual learning session, to prepare students beyond exams, was organised for eight lakh students across 2000+ partner schools with renowned author Chetan Bhagat.
Randolph, VTourherald.com

News Of Area Students

Richard Billings Morrill of Sharon received a bachelor of science in chemical engineering, from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. this month.. Kailee Armstrong of South Royalton, majoring in Nursing, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. Peter Baker of Randolph was named to dean’s list for the winter 2021 semester […]
Virginia Beach, VADaily Press

High school students wanting to work in the tourism industry receive an opportunity in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH — When Zadeyah Broadbent, 17, started her internship at a hotel in Town Center a few weeks ago, she wasn’t sure it was the right fit for her. She had worked in food service before and didn’t like it. She could only hope her experience at the Hyatt Place would be better. By the end of her first shift, Broadbent knew she’d made the right choice.
Fort Worth, TXunthsc.edu

TCOM student earns once-in-a-lifetime chance to earn Masters of Space Studies

Summer Beckworth dreams of practicing osteopathic medicine among the stars. The second-year Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine soon will embark on an exclusive one-year program to earn a Masters of Space Studies (MSS) at the International Space University (ISU) in Strasbourg, France. The yearlong program runs from September 2021 through May of 2022 and supports students who want to advance their careers in space, space agencies and research.
Conestoga, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

New York Times Honors Conestoga Student, Great Valley Student for Their Work in STEM Writing Contest

Conestoga High School student Evan Lu, 15, is one of the runner-ups in the Second Annual STEM Writing Contest run by The New York Times. In partnership with Science News, The New York Times challenged teenagers around the globe to pick a question, concept, or issue related to STEM that interested them. The competition then required entrants to explain it clearly to a general audience in 500 words or less.
EducationTrumann Democrat

MCS looking to prepare students for 'Industry 4.0'

As the manufacturing industry becomes more and more automated, the skilled workforce needed for these technological advancements must be trained accordingly. These societal shift has been disruptive, but Manchester Community Schools (MCS) is looking to meet this challenge head-on.
Klamath County, ORKlamath Falls News

Aptitude vs. interest: Student test reveals new paths

Article by Marcia Schlottman, Public Relations KCSD. Eighth-grader Lillian Beegle considers herself artistic. She likes to write and she has an interest in the digital arts. So when an aptitude test pointed her in a different direction, she was surprised. “I was like ‘Wait, these are my aptitudes?’ I didn’t...
Collegesuga.edu

UGA College of Engineering

National Science Foundation launches Engineering Research Visioning Alliance as force multiplier for high-impact research. An associate dean in the University of Georgia College of Engineering will serve a key role in a new National Science Foundation initiative designed to help the United States stay at the forefront of research and innovation – and maintain its leadership in the global economy.
Old Westbury, NYnyit.edu

New York Tech Welcomes Students to 2021 NSF REU Program

On June 1, New York Tech’s Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) program welcomed 14 members to its summer 2021 cohort. The prestigious 10-week virtual program, funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), provides opportunities for talented undergraduate students from around the country to collaborate with New York Tech faculty and graduate students on the research and development of methods of securing mobile devices and wireless networks using software and hardware approaches.
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

Internships, study abroad, undergrad research key to landing job after college

College students who engaged in four or more high-impact practices such as study abroad or internships have a 70% chance of either enrolling in graduate school or finding a full-time job after graduating with a bachelor’s degree, a new UB study finds. Each additional high-impact practice increased a student’s chance...
Kenmore, NYkentonbee.com

Ken West, Sweet Home students in new BOCES EMS program complete skills exam

Two students from Kenmore West High School and two from Sweet Home High School have completed their New York State Certified First Responder practical skills exam, as part of a newly established Emergency Medical Services program at the Erie 1 BOCES Kenton Career & Technical Center. The pair of students from Kenmore West are Morgan Brown and Raphaella Palmeri, and […]
Oklahoma City, OKTahlequah Daily Press

DRS Transition sets job skills camps for disabled students

OKLAHOMA CITY - Students with disabilities, ages 16-21, will build top employment skills at free summer programs hosted live at 13 locations around the state by the Transition program in Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services. "This is going to be the 'BEST' summer for students to learn how to be...
Health Servicespinalcentral.com

CAVIT law enforcement, fire students practice skills in real-world scenario

The end of school, just before summer vacation, is a slow time for many students. To keep them engaged in the final weeks of class this year, CAVIT fire science instructor Bob DiPietro partnered with law enforcement instructor Sonny Hudson to set up a real-world emergency scenario for students to practice the skills they learned during the year.