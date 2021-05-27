Spectrum News featured Masters student Nick Ferreira in "Students testing new skills for work in the marijuana industry"
Spectrum News featured Masters student Nick Ferreira in "Students testing new skills for work in the marijuana industry" "Even throughout college, these pieces of equipment are just too valuable and too expensive, really, to be messed up. I’ve gained a lot of experience troubleshooting and dealing with issues," the Pace University student said, ensuring that he, too, is employable after graduation.pace.edu