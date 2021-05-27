Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Razer Launches its BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Keyboard

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRazer has today announced the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed keyboard, delivering the perfect mix of wireless freedom and functionality in a compact form factor. Designed for gamers wanting a sleek, minimalist look or those needing to save desktop space, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is a feature-rich, 65% gaming keyboard with full-height keys, arrow, and navigation keysets for maximum usability, and Razer HyperSpeed Wireless. By retaining functionality and adding fast HyperSpeed Wireless for seamless, low-latency wireless connectivity in a compact form factor, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is the ideal gaming and all-around use keyboard for both clutter-free and limited space set-ups.

www.eteknix.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Keyboard#Gaming Keyboard#Keyboard Technology#Mechanical Keyboard#Razer Blackwidow#Pc Gamers#Yellow Switches#Doubleshot#Support Connect#Hybrid On Board Memory#Blackwidow V3#Fast Hyperspeed Wireless#Mini Hyperspeed#Compact Key Layout#Launches#Desktop Space#Feature#Peripherals#Fully Programmable Keys#Chroma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
Electronicsclarkdeals.com

Microsoft Bluetooth keyboard for $35

For a limited time, Amazon has the Microsoft Bluetooth keyboard on sale for just $34.99. Compare to $49.99 for the same keyboard at Best Buy. This slim modern keyboard connects wirelessly to your Windows laptop. It features built-in shortcuts such as dedicated Office 365, search and Emoji keys. In addition, this keyboard boasts an extra-long battery life that lasts up to 2 years!
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Wireless Mechanical Keyboards

The Vissles V84 wireless mechanical keyboard boasts several ground-breaking elements to accommodate modern typing demands. This tightly designed keyboard features a Bluetooth connection to get more work done from anywhere without the hassle of dealing with loose wires. To add to the product's user-friendly nature, its Bluetooth feature can seamlessly switch between five different devices.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Technologyimpulsegamer.com

HyperX Launches Two New Mechanical Gaming Keyboards in Australia

HyperX, a leading gaming peripheral brand, today announced that the HyperX Alloy OriginsTM 60 mechanical gaming keyboard is now available in Australia. A compact, 60 percent form factor keyboard, Alloy Origins 60 features HyperX Red linear mechanical switches that are built for performance, longevity and rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Razer DeathAdder V2 Special Edition gaming mouse

Razer has released a new gaming mouse this week in the form of the new generation Razer DeathAdder V2 Special Edition gaming mouse which is now available to purchase priced at $70 and provides best in class ergonomics and is equipped with the companies optical mouse which and Focus+ optical sensor, special edition is available in black only and can be purchased directly from the Razer online store.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Razer Blade 15 Advanced review

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced combines a thin, lightweight design with great game performance. Just be prepared to dish out a whole lot of money. We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. Razer Blade 15 Advanced review: Specs. CPU: 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3 GHz.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Monitor maker AOC is branching out to gaming keyboards and mice - should the likes of Razer be worried?

AOC are well known for creating some of the best PC displays on the market, with the AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Black Edition holding a spot on our own rundown of the best gaming monitors you can buy. Clearly not just satisfied with selling screens, it's now also expanded into other areas of the PC gaming market usually dominated by the likes of Razer and Corsair with a selection of mechanical keyboards, mice and mouse pads.
Electronicseteknix.com

Biostar Launches its B560M-SILVER Motherboard

Biostar has today announced the launch of its brand new B560M-SILVER motherboard designed to run Intel 11th gen Rocket Lake-S processors. Based on the Intel B560 chipset, the B560M-SILVER motherboard is the best choice for casual gaming and content creation. With an array of the latest technologies like PCIe 4.0 support and WiFi 6, it excels at any task thrown at it. Eye-catching aesthetics coupled with a feature-rich setup makes the B560M-SILVER motherboard a no-brainer choice among general consumers. Capable of running up to 128 GB of DDR4 Memory on dual-channel 4 DIMM slots with a boost clock speed that can reach 4000+(OC) when overclocked.
Video Gamesmaketecheasier.com

Save $40 on a Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse

When you’re in the midst of a long gaming session, you want a mouse that is fast enough to keep up with you and light in your hand so that you can play until you finally beat that level or opponent. The Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse will fit the bill. It claims to be the lightest wireless gaming mouse with the fastest gaming switches.
Technologynotebookcheck.net

12.9-inch iPad Pro mini-LED display is as custom as its M1 SoC, but early issues have emerged

Apple likes to develop its own technologies where it can in order to differentiate itself from the competition. It’s custom A-series chips really stand out in this regard as being well ahead of the competition in many regards. The company’s latest Liquid Retina XDR display found in the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro model is no exception. Even though it isn’t the first mini-LED device to hit the market, it is the only to feature in-house Apple tech.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

GPD Win Max 2021 mini laptop crowdfunding campaign launching June 2021

If you are in the market for a mini laptop you may be interested to know that the GPD Win Max 2021 handheld mini laptop and gaming PC will be launching its crowdfunding campaign at the end of June 2021. The mini laptop will be available to preorder via Indiegogo, and options will be available to those who have already purchased the original Win Max mini laptop to upgrade a new motherboard. Brad Linder explains a little more about what you can expect from the new mini laptop :
Electronicsacquiremag.com

Grado launches its X series headphones

With services like Apple Music adding lossless music to their catalogs, now is a good time to look back into wired headphones. Grado has just upgraded many of their popular models with a new X Driver, which has been in development for years and is only their fourth-generation speaker driver since 1991. The 44mm driver is available for the SR60x, SR80x, SR125x, SR225x, SR325x and features a more powerful magnetic circuit, a voice coil with decreased effective mass, and a reconfigured diaphragm. The headphones also feature upgraded cables, thicker faux-leather headbands for increased comfort, and a new leather headband for the SR325x.