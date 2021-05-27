Razer Launches its BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Keyboard
Razer has today announced the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed keyboard, delivering the perfect mix of wireless freedom and functionality in a compact form factor. Designed for gamers wanting a sleek, minimalist look or those needing to save desktop space, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is a feature-rich, 65% gaming keyboard with full-height keys, arrow, and navigation keysets for maximum usability, and Razer HyperSpeed Wireless. By retaining functionality and adding fast HyperSpeed Wireless for seamless, low-latency wireless connectivity in a compact form factor, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is the ideal gaming and all-around use keyboard for both clutter-free and limited space set-ups.www.eteknix.com