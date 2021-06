The general-purpose R Series has added 13 models that address the need for either one or two-socket servers, including new models that support U.2 and 3.5” drives: R162-ZA1, R262-ZA1 and R262-ZA2. In addition to updating two servers to support 3rd Gen EPYC processors, the H Series has created three new models, H282-ZC0, H282-ZC1, and H282-Z60; which all incorporate front loading nodes to deliver eight CPU sockets in a 2U chassis. The G Series has further expanded its coverage to update all servers to support AMD EPYC 7003, including all G482 servers that support up to 10 GPUs. Rounding out the update are a workstation server, two storage servers, an OCP server, and five server motherboards. All servers and server motherboards listed on the table below support 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors.