newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: NFL and NFLPA agree to $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for 2022

By Sean Fazende
Posted by 
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The salary cap for the 2022 season will grow to a maximum of $208.2 million, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. 2021 was the first season in the salary cap era ($182.5 million)that it declined due to COVID’s impact on league finances in the 2020 season. The Saints were one of the teams that had to make several maneuvers to get under the threshold by restructuring contracts and even releasing key veterans.

www.wafb.com
WAFB

WAFB

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflpa#Salary Cap#American Football#The League#Saints#Nflpa#Espn#Covid#League Finances#Key Veterans#Wvue#Title#Spelling#Books#208 2 Million
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy football rankings 2021: Top model gives NFL sleepers, breakouts, busts, top 250

The NFL season is still several months away, but the most competitive owners are keeping a constant eye on the latest news and adjusting their 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement, while the Patriots could turn to rookie Mac Jones at quarterback. Given the offseason changes, how should you approach Patriots newcomers Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne during your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep?
NFLYardbarker

Extra Point: Packers, Julio Jones and Salary Cap

Last season, the Green Bay Packers led the NFL in scoring and Aaron Rodgers won NFL MVP honors. If the Packers were to trade for Atlanta receiver Julio Jones, would the offense be even better?. Would the acquisition of Jones entice Rodgers to rejoin the Packers for at least the...
NFLUSA Today

Updated NFL salary cap rankings entering OTAs

The NFL is about to undergo the next phase of the offseason program, which means OTAs (organized team activities). There will be practices, although it is voluntary work and there is a push for players to not report. As we enter the OTAs phase of the offseason, what is the...
NFLpaulkuharsky.com

A close look at the Titans' salary cap allocation by position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – We don’t have a full picture of how the Titans’ salary cap expenditures for 2021 will look, but we have a pretty good sense at this point. Maybe something happens to a big-dollar guy between now and opening day, but it’s not real likely. Maybe they still add someone costly.
NFLYardbarker

An Uncertain Salary Cap Future Still Impacts the Chiefs

With the roster as it currently stands, the Chiefs will have around $20 million of salary cap space for the post-2021 offseason if the cap comes in around $200 million. The Chiefs will only have 30 players under contract, meaning they will be mandated to add more than 20 contracts to their roster which will eat up most of that salary cap room. It is not an impossible situation to be in, but it will put pressure on an offseason where the salary cap does not balloon as it was previously expected to with new TV deals.
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers 2021 Salary Cap Update – Post Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have their 2021 rookie minicamp behind them and that event included the team signing six of their nine draft picks. Additionally, all eight of the teams undrafted free agents have now been signed and the details of six of those players are now known. With several new contracts accounted for, it’s a perfect time to update where the team sits from a salary cap perspective for the 2021 season.
NFLYardbarker

Where Detroit Lions Salary Cap Currently Stands

The Detroit Lions salary cap situation is not among the worst in the National Football, but there will not be much wiggle room to add high-priced free agents after signing their rookie class and this year's class of free agents. Using Spotrac's calculations, the Lions currently have an estimated $1,772,823...
NFLchatsports.com

Three players the Atlanta Falcons could trade to help the salary cap

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) tries to hurdle Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Falcons are in an all-out war with the salary cap. General manager...
NFLUSA Today

Broncos have 3rd-most salary cap space in the NFL

As the summer approaches, the Denver Broncos currently have the third-most salary cap space ($23.21 million) in the NFL, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars ($38.83 million) and New York Jets ($24.58 million) have more cap space than Denver, and the Broncos might be able to jump above New York in the coming months.
NFLchatsports.com

Report: Falcons Shopping Julio Jones Due to Salary Cap Restraints

The Falcons "would like to trade" star wide receiver Julio Jones, but it's not a done deal or guarantee, The Athletic's Jeff Schultz reported. Atlanta is still facing a salary cap problem, even after restructuring contracts of four key players (Matt Ryan, Jake Matthews, Deion Jones and Tyeler Davison). The former No. 6 overall pick is set to have a base salary of $15.3 million during the 2021 season, which makes for a short list of teams who can afford to absorb his salary.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On OTA, Training Camp Negotiations Between NFL And NFLPA

Phase 2 of the league’s offseason workout program kicked off yesterday, and with it came the news that negotiations between the league and the union with respect to that program are officially dead (via Albert Breer of SI.com). Of course, the union advised players to stay away from team facilities for voluntary offseason activities, and the NFLPA and NFL were ultimately unable to come to an agreement on a number of key points.
NFLSports Illustrated

Where the Giants Stand Following Announcement of 2022 NFL Salary Cap Ceiling

The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 league year, per a report by the NFL Network. If the league hits that ceiling, it will represent a $25.7 million increase from the $182.5-million floor that was set this year, thanks to the economic losses related to the global pandemic.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: NFLPA's endgame could be NFL-sanctioned satellite workout facilities

Many have questioned the NFLPA’s choice to urge players in staying away from team facilities and voluntary workout periods. After Denver Broncos OL Ja’Wuan James was injured away from his team’s facility and stands to lose upwards of $10 million, it came to light that the NFLPA’s message may not be in the best interest of the players. Others have questioned how the players’ decision to stay away even affects ownership in a negative way.
NFLoutkick.com

NFL Salary Cap Expectations For 2022 Revealed

The NFL salary cap dropped to $182.5 million for the 2021 season due to revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic last season, but the league expects the cap to increase ahead of the 2022 season as fans are welcomed back into stadiums. The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed...
NFLUSA Today

How much salary cap space do the Bucs have?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into the 2021 offseason without much salary cap space, but through some creatively structured contracts, they were able to bring back their entire starting lineup from last year’s Super Bowl team. At the moment, the Bucs currently have just south of $4 million of free...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Where Seahawks Stand With 2022 Salary Cap Ceiling Revealed

In yet another sign the NFL is pushing towards pre-2020 normalcy, the league and NFL Players Association reached an agreement on a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season on Wednesday. It remains unknown whether or not the salary cap will come close to approaching this number, which...
NFLsouthernillinoisnow.com

NFL salary cap rising in 2022, sources tell ESPN

(NEW YORK) — The NFL salary cap is increasing in 2022, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Graziano tweeted the new number is expected to be $208.2 million, an increase of 14% compared to this season’s salary cap of $182.5 million. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
NFLoutkick.com

Moving Julio Jones Remains The Top Option For The Falcons To Help Their Salary Cap

The Atlanta Falcons say are going to move No. 1 wide receiver Julio Jones, and now they have a better idea of what they want for him. The 32-year-old Jones is set to make $15.3 million guaranteed for the 2021 season. One reason the Falcons are still looking to move Jones is that they need money to sign their draft picks.