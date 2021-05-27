Lessons From HBO Max’s First Year

After days of speculation, Amazon was officially confirmed as the new owners of MGM, and by proxy many huge movie and TV franchises are now theirs to do what they like with. Like Disney's acquisition of Fox before it, the merger opens up many new avenues for Amazon to explore - although some movies such as The Wizard of Oz and Gone With The Wind to mention two after off limits for complex legal reasons. With their Prime Video service already scoring multiple hits in the TV series stakes, with the likes of Bosch, The Boys and Jack Ryan, along with their multi-million dollar Lord of The Rings TV Series taking shape, we take a look at which of their newly purchased movie franchises Amazon could put into production right now, and which they are likely to pass on.