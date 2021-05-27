Cancel
Melrose Park, IL

Melrose Park Leading the Way in COVID 19 Vaccination Rates

 13 days ago

The Village of Melrose Park is leading the way with the highest rate of vaccinated residents. 64% of Melrose Park residents have received one vaccination shot. 46% of the residents have received both doses. This is higher than all of suburban Cook County (51.5%) and all of its surrounding areas with the possible exception of only Oak Park. Due to our significant success, Loyola Hospital is in the process of studying our systematic strategies that the Village initiated which led to more residents getting vaccinated. This information may help other communities increase their vaccination rates.

