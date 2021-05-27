Cancel
42 Fresh Christopher Lee Movies

 13 days ago

Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, James Bond, Dracula, Frankenstein: Only one man made his towering presence felt in each storied franchise. Across an eight-decade career, Christopher Lee shepherded Star Wars into a new millennium as lasting villain Count Dooku, gave a human face to fantasy evil as Saruman, thwarted solar tech as 007 fiend Scaramanga, and defined British horror with his legendary run in Hammer films. Along with Vincent Price, with whom he shares a birthday, Lee was simply among cinema’s greatest lords of darkness. (Though he had his turns to the light side, like in The Devil Rides Out.) Discover all his most-beloved roles as we present this guide to the Fresh movies of Christopher Lee.

