2021 Charles Schwab Challenge: Jordan Spieth Red Hot on Thursday

By Tim Letcher
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Spieth loves playing in the state of Texas, especially in 2021. That trend continued on Thursday in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. Seen as the favorite this week, Spieth did not disappoint in his first round. He got things...

News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Why Jordan Spieth’s ‘disappointing’ finish at AT&T Byron Nelson could bode well for him at PGA Championship

McKINNEY, Texas — Long before lightning halted play at 1:52 p.m. Sunday and the rivers started rising, threatening to wash out three days of happy memories if not a bridge or two at TPC Craig Ranch, the AT&T Byron Nelson was over for Jordan Spieth. Any hope of catching K.H. Lee dissipated before the deluge. His 10th attempt at his hometown tournament was his best, with a few signature moments, but it came up short, nonetheless.
Burns keeps rolling with 2nd-round 62, 2-shot lead at Nelson

Sam Burns is rolling again with the second-round lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson in his first start since getting his first PGA Tour victory. McKINNEY, Texas (AP) -- Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again.
The First Look: PGA Championship

The PGA Championship heads to Kiawah Island for a second time, with Collin Morikawa looking to defend his first major and Rory McIlroy seeking to recapture the magic that led to an eight-shot win here in 2012. Storylines abound, as Jordan Spieth will be attempting to complete the career Grand...
2021 PGA Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks. We began with the 2020 Safeway Open,...
WSB Radio

Burns keeps Nelson lead after more Spieth magic, rain looms

McKINNEY, Texas — (AP) — Sam Burns is the 54-hole leader — again. Local favorite Jordan Spieth saved the magic for the 18th green — again. And the AT&T Byron Nelson is in a race to beat the notorious spring weather in Texas — again, this time with plenty of players having at least one eye on next week's PGA Championship.
Tennis World Usa

Jordan Spieth, a return bogey free in Texas

In Texas after the forced stop for contracting covid, a great return to the greens for Jordan Spieth who, with a partial of 63 (-9) strokes, closes the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson (PGA Tour) in the lead together with a another American player, John Michael Spaun. First...
2021 PGA Championship Tips & Preview: Course Guide, Tee Times & TV

Elon Musk doesn't know what he's missing trawling through spreadsheets and hours of research in an attempt to find the winner of a Major. Dogecoin could triple in the next week...but we could find ourselves multiplying our stakes by 200+ this week. Stick that in your solar power engine. 2021 welcomes a return to the magnificent Kiawah Island, scene of the 1991 Ryder Cup and more recently the 2012 renewal of this event where Rory McIlroy ran away with it on the final day. At nearly 7900 yards it will be the longest course in Major history although it worth noting that the PGA like to tinker with the yardage daily and have numerous tees set up on most of the holes so they can somewhat manipulate scoring on any given day. It's a Pete Dye design but very few other Dye designs are a similar test to this. Maybe Whistling Straits would be the closest. Fairways can be wide in parts with large landing areas for those able to push the ball that bit further but it was those who hit plenty of greens in 2012 who scored more easily. It is worth noting that McIlroy topped Scrambling that week and with the nature of the greens and length of the golf course short game will inevitably be part of the equation, particularly around the greens. The 2012 edition was played in August so a switch to May this year should see a bit more of a challenge with slightly colder conditions and a fair bit of wind coming off the East Coast. The Paspalum grass on the greens will be a big talking point throughout the week. The Mayakoba, Puerto Rico and Punta Cana are three places where Pasapalum has been used to the PGA Tour these past years whilst the Saudi event on the European Tour has been added to recent Qatar renewals and Oman Open events on the European Tour using the same type of grass. It is a significant change from Bermuda or Bentgrass weeks and some have excelled on it, most notably Victor Hovland. There are plenty of avenues to go down this week but once again we will always come back to big hitters on a track measuring nearly 7900 yards. Shorter irons into these greens will be hugely beneficial. Rory was quoted as saying the Paspalum greens really suit him as he can be aggressive even if we have firm conditions as the Paspalum grabs the ball. The 2012 leaderboard also had a distinct links feel to it which is understandable given the test presented at Kiawah. Overall though there was a mix of long and shorter hitters on the 2012 leaderboard so we can't definitively rule a certain type of player out.
K.H. Lee earns first career win on PGA Tour at AT&T Byron Nelson

Kyoung-Hoon Lee’s first career win on the PGA Tour couldn’t have come at a better time. After enduring a wet and delayed final round to win the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday, Lee earned the final spot in next weeks’ PGA Championship. “[It was a] long day for me, I...
Horse For The Course: PGA DFS Course History - Charles Schwab Challenge

Hello PGA DFS family! What a week at Kiawah Island! Phil Mickelson became golf's oldest-ever major winner by holding off Brooks Koepka Sunday afternoon. The victory was a shock in just about every way imaginable, but obviously the big one is that Phil is nearly 51-years-old! Reminiscent of Jack Nicklaus' victory in the '86 Masters and Tiger's legendary 2019 win at Augusta National, Mickelson once again reminded us that greatness has no true age limit in the game of golf.