(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred in Lawrenceville late this past Saturday night at 10:55. The Illinois State Police reports that 34 year old Maryann Nusz from Sumner was southbound on 4th Street, near Collins Avenue, when for unknown reasons her SUV ran of the roadway to the left, hitting an unoccupied pickup truck before striking the side of a house, causing extensive damage to the front porch. Nusz was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. She was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and for driving under the influence of alcohol.