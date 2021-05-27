Biostar Launches its B560M-SILVER Motherboard
Biostar has today announced the launch of its brand new B560M-SILVER motherboard designed to run Intel 11th gen Rocket Lake-S processors. Based on the Intel B560 chipset, the B560M-SILVER motherboard is the best choice for casual gaming and content creation. With an array of the latest technologies like PCIe 4.0 support and WiFi 6, it excels at any task thrown at it. Eye-catching aesthetics coupled with a feature-rich setup makes the B560M-SILVER motherboard a no-brainer choice among general consumers. Capable of running up to 128 GB of DDR4 Memory on dual-channel 4 DIMM slots with a boost clock speed that can reach 4000+(OC) when overclocked.www.eteknix.com