Biostar Launches its B560M-SILVER Motherboard

“Altra and Altra Max are based on the N1 core from Arm. We’re an architecture licensee as well as an IP licensee, so we’re going to talk about our own core [at our media day]: what we built, how we built it, why we built it,” Ampere CEO Renee James, who spent 26 years at Intel before founding Ampere, told me. “And what does a cloud-native processor look like? We like to think about it like you think about M1 for a PC from Apple, you would think about an Ampere Core for a cloud data center server.”