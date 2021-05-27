Cancel
Enigmatic Designs Found in India May Be The Largest Images Ever Made by Human Hands

The Hindu population in India (80÷) has worshipped the Divine Consciousness as a feminine principle for over 5000 years. The Divine Mother, who has been obscured in the shadow of Western religions, is one of the distinctive features of Hinduism: including goddesses and religious traditions oriented to female deities practiced for thousands of years in continuity — unlike short lived goddess cults in many parts of the world.

