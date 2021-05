You’ve probably seen “clean,” “green,” and every other exceptionally vague phrase splashed across dozens of jars and vials of beauty products. Chances are you may already have a few of these products in your own beauty stash. And by now you might know that due to a lack of FDA regulation in the United States, these terms don’t really mean much when it comes to your product’s formula. However, carbon neutral beauty is one phrase that still has many consumers scratching their heads, wondering whether this is one type of environmentally-conscious product formulation that can actually avoid negatively impacting our planet — or even, perhaps, improve it.