What Gets Lost If I Don't Pass On My Mother's Language To My Children?

My child’s fifth birthday is coming up and she really wanted a birthday party with all her family there. The only problem is her dad and I are not together and we’ve always had separate birthdays for her. My family is also a split family that doesn’t get along. If this were to happen there would be three families coming together. As much as I want to give this to her, am I going to confuse her too much with the family dynamics or should I just go for it and stop overthinking? Party Mom.