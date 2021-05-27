What Gets Lost If I Don't Pass On My Mother's Language To My Children?
When I tell people my mother is from Japan, I’m usually asked, “Do you speak Japanese?” I say yes. Yet the swell of pride I’ve always felt about my bilingualism is tempered these days by a common follow-up, “Do your kids speak it?” This question lays bare my shame — of not passing down to my three daughters a vital part of my identity, of letting my mother down. It also pokes at a more ominous worry: that I no longer speak Japanese well enough to teach them.www.romper.com