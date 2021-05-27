‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Star Sway Bhatia Teases ‘Surprises’ In Finale & A ‘Happy Ending’

This week, in The Mighty Ducks Episode 8, “Change on the Fly,” starring Lauren Graham, Emilio Estévez, and a team of young actors on Disney+, the streak of tropes has been broken, and the show feels like it has excitingly entered uncharted territory. Alex (Graham) has been letting the excitement she has been having over the Don’t Bothers’ recent successes get to her head. She’s been amping up the intensity as a coach, and none of the players, Evan (Brady Noon) included, are feeling okay with it. Meanwhile, Nick (Maxwell Simkins) is feeling jealous of Logan (Kiefer O’Reilly), who has been getting extra lessons from Bombay (Estévez). Plus, the whole team is convinced that it’s the fact that they haven’t worn new socks in weeks that is keeping their winning streak going, thanks to Koob (Luke Islam).