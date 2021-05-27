‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Star Sway Bhatia Teases ‘Surprises’ In Finale & A ‘Happy Ending’
It’s all come down to States! HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Sway Bhatia about ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ season finale. Plus, she reveals her hopes for season 2. The Don’t Bothers are set to face off against the Mighty Ducks during The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season finale, airing May 28. The Don’t Bothers have defeated the odds and made it all the way to States. So, what can fans expect? Sway Bhatia is breaking it all down in this EXCLUSIVE interview.hollywoodlife.com