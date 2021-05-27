Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Four Use Cases of Automated Workflows in Facility Management

cioapplications.com
 13 days ago

Data collection and reporting can be made simpler with automated workflows for collecting temperature or utility bill data. FREMONT, CA: Modern facilities managers must ensure that the buildings in which people work are comfortable, clean, and usable. People, places, systems, and technology are all integrated with the structural environment in this discipline. It's a big job, and facilities managers need to be meticulous and well-organized. In addition, they must maintain careful records. Many facilities management processes and activities and the recordkeeping that goes with them will benefit greatly from automated workflows. Here are four uses of automated workflows in facility management:

www.cioapplications.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Facility Management#Facilities Management#Management Systems#Time Management#Tracking Data#Automated Workflows#Facilities Personnel#Employees#Task Checklists People#Job Checklists#Environment#Data Collection#Reporting#Errors#Careful Records#Discipline#Fremont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
BusinessWashington Technology

ICF's board adds CEO of facility management firm

ICF’s board of directors has elected a new member in Scott Salmirs, CEO of the publicly-traded facility management company ABM Industries. In its announcement Thursday, ICF touted Salmirs’ leadership of ABM amid efforts across all industries to maintain safe and health workspaces during the coronavirus pandemic. ABM operates in the U.S. and U.K.
Economydataversity.net

Unlocking the Role of Big Data in Facilities Management

Click to learn more about author Ray Brosnan. Facilities management is a broad discipline that involves the management and optimization of a business’ environment, property, equipment, and people to achieve maximum process efficiency, personnel comfort, and organizational productivity. Big data, on the other hand, refers to the large-scale collection of relevant data by an organization and processing it to find information that can be developed into actionable insights. Through proper implementation, big data can have a significant positive impact on an organization’s facilities management processes.
Mobile Appshotelnewsresource.com

Why Hotels Need to Incorporate Automation into the Revenue Management Discipline

As hotels come out of what has to have been the most tumultuous year our beloved industry has ever faced, it is important now more than ever to have the right technology in place to attract and retain online business while offline channels continue to struggle. Let’s look at the reasons shared by STAAH pricing intelligence partner Rateping on why hotels need automation for their revenue management?
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Top 9 Use Cases for Human Resources Automation

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a relatively recent technology that has fundamentally changed the way we think about routine and repetitive operations. Deloitte’s recent survey results confirmed that more than 74% of respondents are open to engaging with upcoming technologies in the near future, with almost 22% of them have already tried or implemented Robotic Process Automation.
ComputersInside Self-Storage

Joining the Automation Nation: Evolving Toward Remote Self-Storage Management

Last year was unprecedented for many self-storage businesses. COVID-19 forced operators of all sizes to implement new procedures to ensure employee and customer safety. Many leaned on technology to adhere to local requirements and stay open, including tools that allowed for remote management. It’ll be interesting to see if operators...
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Topia Awarded U.S. Patent on Exclusive Technology Powering Automated Compliance Management Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility technology, today announced it has been awarded a patent for the systems and methods of compliance tracking underpinning the Topia Compass solution. Topia Compass is the leading technology solution for business travel and distributed workforce compliance management. It allows entities and individuals to proactively identify risk and compliance exposures before they occur and have ready access to the data and reporting required to adhere to tax, immigration, and other cross-border regulations.
Softwarefooyoh.com

4 reasons why facility management is essential

Being a part of the business world, you would have invariably heard the term ‘Facility Management’ crop up from time to time. Whether it is a retail outlet, a shopping mall, a movie theatre or a large corporate building, facility management is the backbone that keeps operations running smoothly and comfortably throughout the premises.
Softwarecisco.com

Cisco Nexus Dashboard: One platform to manage multicloud automation

As the world returns to work, new technologies, focal points, practices, and responsibilities are raising the bar for networking excellence. Operators continue to meet rising application demands in an accelerating and evolving digital business environment. Advanced network analytics and automation solutions are essential to manage these ever-growing requirements with the...
SoftwareHotel Online

Plava Laguna Partners With IDeaS to Automate Revenue Management Processes

Croatian multi-segment, leisure hotel company implements IDeaS G3 RMS ahead of returning demand. LONDON—June 2, 2021—IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today that Plava Laguna, a multi-segment, leisure hotel company, selected IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) to automate processes and leverage the technology ahead of an anticipated busy summer season.
Softwarehealthleadersmedia.com

Hospital Automation Tech Use Triples in Past Year

Half of the surveyed executives said their hospitals are actively monitoring the use of automation technologies to improve accuracy and reduce costs. — The use of automation technologies at hospitals and health systems has skyrocketed during the past year, according to a survey of chief financial officers and revenue cycle executives.
Computerscampaigner.com

Visually build powerful email automation workflows

Design and guide leads and customers through highly personalized buyer journeys. Not all of your contacts are going to be in the same phase of their journey with your brand. Individually nurture your subscribers towards becoming customers by sending email to match every stage of their journey. Do the same to encourage repeat purchases and create upsell opportunities.
Healthehrintelligence.com

The Efficiency of Paperless Healthcare Workflows

Paper documents, such as referrals and patient charts, often create employee workflows that are manual and prone to errors. Replacing paper-based fax with a cloud-based, digital fax solution can eliminate manual processes and improve the efficiency and accuracy of an organization’s clinical and administrative processes. Healthcare organizations all over the country rely on Concord to streamline the way employees engage with faxes and inbound documents, resulting in speedier, paperless workflows…so healthcare employees can spend less time shuffling papers and more time with patients.
Industryfoodlogistics.com

Automation and Sanitization Drive Case Packing Trends

Case packing is an important part of the packaging process in warehousing, allowing numerous products to safely ship all together at one time. It speeds up the loading and unloading process while also offering a safer environment for products, as cases offer greater physical stability. The process is done in various ways, including by hand or through a case packing machine. But, with technology making significant strides throughout the past few years and the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic pushing the need for greater physical distancing, automation is one clear trend making its way through the packaging industry.
Industryrealtybiznews.com

Facility Management Tips for Reducing Operations and Maintenance Costs

URL: https://pixabay.com/photos/electrician-electric-electricity-2755682/. Maintenance and repair expenses are a normal and expected cost of owning a facility. However, these costs can run pretty high, and landlords, facility managers, and business owners are always looking for ways to reduce them. The path to reducing facility operations and maintenance costs involves much more...
Agricultureagriculture-xprt.com

Automated Feeders Offer Explorations into New Management Practices to Improve Stillborn Rates

In modern sow farms, piglet mortality is the leading restraint in producers not reaching their maximum production potential. According to the last US national database evaluation performed by Dr. Stalder in 2018, the US had an industry average of ~26% pre-weaning mortality, with nearly 10% of those attributed to stillborn (Stalder, 2018). Perhaps this is rhetorical, but aren’t we as an industry underestimating the negative shadow this casts over us? To think that over 1/4th of fully formed pig fetuses will not make it to the next stage of production and 1/10th aren’t even born alive is absurd to me! So, what are we doing about it?
Softwareaccountingtoday.com

Digital tax workflow in the cloud

Extension season is a perfect time perform your due diligence and consider upgrading from your current tax prep and compliance software to the cloud. If you start the process now, you can be ready for 2022. We invite you to join this 60 minute CPE accredited panel discussion to gain...
TechnologyNetwork World

Improving User and Machine Experiences Using Automated Incident Detection

As customers return to stores, restaurants, and public venues, companies are increasingly leveraging mobile point-of-service tools to acquire and retain customers and run back-office operations. Whether it’s a mobile point-of-sale terminal, a portable receipt printer, or a wireless inventory barcode scanner, the business-critical roles played by these devices requires always-on network access and always-up application performance.
Technologynavvis.com

How 7 service providers use hybrid workflows for reality capture

Many reality capture pros now use hybrid workflows with mobile mapping devices, terrestrial laser scanners or drones, combining the strengths of each. You’ve heard the debate. Are mobile mapping devices better than terrestrial laser scanners? Are terrestrial laser scanners better than drone photogrammetry? Is 360° photography secretly better than all of the above? Which 3D capture tool is the best?
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

UiPath Announces Integrations With Smartsheet To Automate Workflows In Minutes And Save Hours Of Repetitive Tasks

UiPath (PATH) - Get Report, a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced new integrations with Smartsheet (SMAR) - Get Report, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, to make it easy for users to retrieve, update, and share data in Smartsheet. This means users are now enabled to automate the management of workflows in Smartsheet projects, reports, and sheets in a matter of minutes, saving hours of repetitive, manual work.