Four Use Cases of Automated Workflows in Facility Management

In modern sow farms, piglet mortality is the leading restraint in producers not reaching their maximum production potential. According to the last US national database evaluation performed by Dr. Stalder in 2018, the US had an industry average of ~26% pre-weaning mortality, with nearly 10% of those attributed to stillborn (Stalder, 2018). Perhaps this is rhetorical, but aren’t we as an industry underestimating the negative shadow this casts over us? To think that over 1/4th of fully formed pig fetuses will not make it to the next stage of production and 1/10th aren’t even born alive is absurd to me! So, what are we doing about it?