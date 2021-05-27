Free Meal Drive Thru's to be Held at Madison

Bartlesville Child Nutrition will hold a free meal drive thru at Madison Middle School from Monday, June 14th through Friday, July 23rd. The free meal drive thru events will take place Monday through Friday and will exclude holidays. Meals will be free for anyone one to 18 years of age. Breakfast will be offered from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. As pictured on the map below, you will enter on the east drive a Madison Middle School and pick up your meals behind the building on the north side.