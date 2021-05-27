TPPF Praises Demise of Wasteful Corporate Welfare
Today, the Texas Public Policy Foundation praised the Legislature’s decision to end wasteful corporate property tax breaks under Chapter 313. “For two decades, Texas taxpayers have borne the brunt of special-interest corporate welfare that raises our property taxes and allows government to pick winners and losers. These 20 years of hard data have proven Chapter 313 doesn’t live up to its lofty promises to create jobs or lure new businesses to our state,” said Kevin Roberts, TPPF’s Chief Executive Officer. “Sunsetting this program is a critical victory for each and every Texan — made possible by a tidal wave of bipartisan support for free-market principles and broad property tax relief Texans sorely need.”www.texaspolicy.com