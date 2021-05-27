Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

TPPF Praises Demise of Wasteful Corporate Welfare

texaspolicy.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Texas Public Policy Foundation praised the Legislature’s decision to end wasteful corporate property tax breaks under Chapter 313. “For two decades, Texas taxpayers have borne the brunt of special-interest corporate welfare that raises our property taxes and allows government to pick winners and losers. These 20 years of hard data have proven Chapter 313 doesn’t live up to its lofty promises to create jobs or lure new businesses to our state,” said Kevin Roberts, TPPF’s Chief Executive Officer. “Sunsetting this program is a critical victory for each and every Texan — made possible by a tidal wave of bipartisan support for free-market principles and broad property tax relief Texans sorely need.”

www.texaspolicy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Tinderholt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Corporate Taxes#Public Welfare#Tax Policy#Texans#House#Senate#Tax Dollars#Free Market Principles#Public Policy#Crony Corporatism#Government#Bipartisan Support#Texas Taxpayers#Property Taxes#Businesses#Bills#Rep Tony Tinderholt#Chief Executive Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
U.S. Politicspilot.com

Letter: Reject ‘Welfare’ Payments

For the third time since last May we received a welfare check from the federal government, also called “Economic Impact Payments.” We have never, nor will we ever, accept one cent of welfare from any other government. I would work three jobs before doing that to take care of my family.
Politicsvillagelife.com

Guest column: Newsom transforms taxpayer protection into welfare

California actually has a government spending limit, hard as that may be to believe, and Gavin Newsom is making a mockery of it, just as his predecessor did. In 1979, a year after signing off on the revolutionary Proposition 13, voters passed Proposition 4, implementing the “Gann Limit,” which would peg California’s state spending to the 1978-79 level and only let it grow adjusted for inflation and population. State revenues above the voter-approved limit can be reckoned with several different ways, including refunding half of the excess revenues to taxpayers, with the other half going to schools.
Politicsyankeeinstitute.org

Attorney General Tong says Equitable Investment Fund would not survive court challenge

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong issued a formal opinion saying the proposed Connecticut Equitable Investment Fund proposed by Democrats on the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee “lacks the requisite standards and limits to survive to survive a separation of powers challenge.”. The Equitable Investment Fund has largely been dismissed over...
Income TaxDaily Iberian

Louisiana Legislature poised to adopt tax overhaul; voter approval needed

(The Center Square) – Louisiana legislators will enter the last day of their session Thursday poised to adopt a tax overhaul package many lawmakers consider this year’s top priority. The House gave final passage Wednesday to four bills, eliminating some tax breaks, making another permanent and lowering income tax rates....
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

The Unlikely Demise of Texas’ Biggest Corporate Tax Break

In 2001, state lawmakers and business leaders warned that the state’s high property tax rates were discouraging corporations from locating big projects in Texas. At the time, Site Selection magazine—a trade publication about economic development—showed Texas’ national ranking on new manufacturing plants had plummeted to 37th in the nation, and without a state income tax, the Lone Star State had no choice but to lean on sales and local property tax revenue to fund basic services like public education.
LawArizona Capitol Times

Conservative criminal justice bill could boost safety, save tax dollars

This session, Arizona legislators and Gov. Doug Ducey have achieved big victories on criminal justice legislation. Bills have passed that will require a conviction for civil asset forfeitures, and end the counterproductive practice of driver’s license suspension for owed court debt. No longer will the authorities be able to take...
Politicsbizmagsb.com

Schroder touts Zeringue’s cybersecurity law

State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced today the creation of a new state law requiring every state agency to craft a cybersecurity plan relative to cash management by the end of summer. House Bill 128 was signed into law last week. The bill, which was authored by state Rep. Jerome...
Income Taxthecentersquare.com

Edwards signs income tax exemption for most COVID-19 relief

(The Center Square) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law an exemption from state income taxes for most COVID-19-related aid programs. Senate Bill 11 by Rep. Kirk Talbot, a River Ridge Republican, now Act 54, applies to individuals and businesses. It does not apply to unemployment benefits, which the federal government has enhanced during the pandemic.
Income TaxMontrose Daily Press

Tax bill could have unintended consequences, advocacy group warns

(The Center Square) — A bill seeking to limit tax deductions for Colorado businesses has some taxpayer advocacy groups concerned about its unintended consequences. House Bill 21-1311 seeks to limit tax deductions for certain capital gains, contributions to college savings accounts, and other qualified deductions to fund an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Care Tax Credit.
Oregon StateKTVZ

Lawmakers strengthen Oregon Indian Child Welfare Act

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Senate concurred Wednesday on House amendments to Senate Bill 562A, with bipartisan support. The bill codifies provisions from the federal Indian Child Welfare Act in state law and will ensure that Oregon’s practices better serve Indian children, supporters say. In addition, Senate Bill 562A...
Beaumont, TXdefendernetwork.com

With feelings raw over voting bill’s demise, Texas Legislature wraps

The Texas Legislature closed out its regular 140-day session Monday with sniping among the state’s top political leaders and lawmakers already well aware they will be back this calendar year for an overtime round. “We will be back — when, I don’t know, but we will be back,” House Speaker...
Personal FinanceConcord Monitor

Law makes PPP loans tax exempt

Businesses won’t have to pay any taxes on forgiven Payroll Protection Program loans. Gov. Chris Sununu plans to sign a bill passed Friday that would exempt PPP funds from the Business Profits Tax, the governor told NH Business Review on Monday. “Excited to move forward with yet another tax cut...
Economybitchute.com

How Western Taxpayers Are Funding the Demise of The West.

For decades the left has undermined the west. Democrats caused the Korean war, the Vietnam War, and the Middle East crisis. Beyond that, the left has Unions and NGOs to expand their reach so that even when not in government, they can force their age…
Advocacythekashmirimages.com

Welcome welfare scheme

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has launched a special scheme for financial assistance to families which have lost their only bread-earner due to COVID pandemic. A Special Cell has been created in Social Welfare Department to identify and track support to these families over time. Under the scheme SASCM or Special Assistance Scheme for COVID Mortalities, the government has decided to provide cash assistance of Rs 1000 per month to spouse and the eldest member of the family. The scheme provides for scholarship of Rs 20,000 per annum for school-going students and Rs 40,000 per annum for college-going students and a family in distress shall be eligible for scholarship for two children, if they are not getting any other scholarship. The Special Cell in Social Welfare Department shall also explore further assistance under other existing schemes of the government for which the family may be eligible. An important element of support shall be financial assistance for self employment for any of the surviving member who wishes to start any business for livelihood support. The assistance under the scheme commences next month. The launch of the scheme has been appreciated by one and all however, the people in distress expect much more from the government.
Politicsoregoncitizenslobby.org

HB 2505A Child Welfare Equity Advisory Committee

Status (overview) of bill:https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2021R1/Measures/Overview/HB2505?pubDate=2021-06-06-07-47 Committee assigned to bill:https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2021R1/Committees/JWMHS/Overview. Contact Ways & Means Subcommittee, and Legislators. This bill establishes the Child Welfare Equity Advisory Committee in the Governor’s Child Foster Care Advisory Commission to improve equitable treatment of all populations who receive foster care. Fiscal Responsibility. DHS is directed to provide...
POTUSPOLITICO

How much companies that paid no corporate income tax spent on lobbying

REPORT: COMPANIES THAT PAID NO CORPORATE INCOME TAX DROPPED $450M ON INFLUENCE EFFORTS: On the heels of ProPublica’s bombshell report on Tuesday showing that some of the wealthiest Americans routinely pay little or no taxes, a new report from watchdog group Public Citizen today dives into the lobbying expenditures of 55 corporations that paid no federal corporate income tax in 2020, according to an analysis from the liberal Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
California Statehousingonline.com

California Assembly Passes Bill Creating State Appeals Committee for Affordable Housing

The California state assembly passed the Housing Accountability Act (AB 989), which would create a state Housing Accountability Committee to adjudicate violations of the Housing Accountability Act and give the committee the authority to overturn denials or conditions of approval that are not consistent with the Act. This provides a quicker, less expensive, less confrontational and more consistent alternative to enforcing state housing laws in court, resulting in more affordable homes built at lower cost.