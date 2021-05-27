Cancel
Nvidia Starts Teasing the 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Nvidia’s big Computex 2021 keynote set to be held in just a couple of days, it’s already something of an open secret that one (well, two) of the biggest announcements set to be made at the event will be the official launch of both the 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti graphics cards. – Well, while Nvidia has not yet decided to officially rubber stamp that practically foregone conclusion, they have just posted a teaser video at least suggesting that something big is on the way!

www.eteknix.com
