Tobacco Free Zone Program Plans Survey of Area Residents (Sponsored Content)
A survey of tobacco use, attitudes and perceptions will be conducted among Cortland County residents beginning the week of May 16th. The Cortland County Health Department’s Tobacco Free Zone program of Cortland, Tompkins and Chenango Counties is conducting the telephone survey to obtain information that will help guide program activities in the coming months. Watertown, NY-based Joel LaLone Consulting, a specialist in community studies, has been contracted to administer the survey. The survey was developed with the Tobacco Surveillance, Evaluation and Research Team of the New York State Department of Health in Albany.cortlandvoice.com