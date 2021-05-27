Tobacco Free Zone Program Plans Survey of Area Residents (Sponsored Content)

May 05, 2021 — To understand the importance of child care in a community, one could ask a parent, or perhaps a teacher. But perhaps one should ask an employer, too. “The lack of affordable child care in our community has a direct and negative impact on the ability of our workforce to obtain and keep jobs,” Ames Linen President Johanna Ames wrote Monday in a letter read to Sen. Chuck Schumer in Cortland. “To advance and grow with a company, one must be consistently present. Many workers worry about availability of safe, reliable childcare and ultimately choose to exit the workforce because they could not obtain such care.”