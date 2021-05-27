Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.11 unit tier list for Set 5 Reckoning
The latest Teamfight Tactics update included some fairly significant buffs to a number of Shadow Items as well as most of the higher-cost Dawnbringers. However, the reworked Vengeful Trap Claw and the Abomination buffs in Patch 11.11 have certainly been making the most waves of all. Along with nerfs to some of the strongest carries last patch like Mordekaiser, Kayle, Draven, and Vel’Koz, the stage is set for some new comps and units to shine this patch.www.invenglobal.com