Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.11 unit tier list for Set 5 Reckoning

Get out of the way, Rumble and Morgana. Some new junglers are jumping out of the shadows to take over the Rift. Following a preview of champion changes for Patch 11.11 yesterday, League of Legends’ game design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter revealed specifically how certain champions will be tuned today. Some of the Mid-Season Invitational’s most prioritized picks, including Rumble and Morgana in the jungle, are the targets of massive nerfs. Meanwhile, other champions are receiving some buffs that may boost their play rate—even within roles where they don’t normally belong.