PA Mask Order to End No Later Than June 28
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam announced this afternoon that Pennsylvania’s mask mandate has an end date. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over, and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the Commonwealth’s mask order can safely be lifted on June 28th, or when 70% of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first. That puts the future in the hands of all Pennsylvanians.”wesb.com