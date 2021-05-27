PA Mask Order to End No Later Than June 28

For a week straight, Allegheny County has reported fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases each day for the first time this year. The slowdown in cases is the most significant that the county has seen since late last year — this week, the seven-day average number of cases in the county dropped below 100 for the first time since September, a sign of the vaccine’s efficacy as the state prepares to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. There have been 743,696 people who have at least been partially vaccinated in Allegheny County, representing more than 75% of the adult population.