Video Games

New Game Director Leading Cyberpunk 2077 Development & Expansions

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabriel Amatangelo has been appointed as the new Game Director for Cyberpunk 2077 development and the massive amount of work on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansions. The team behind Cyberpunk 2077 has been led by Adam Badowksi until recently; Badowski has recently shifted roles towards other leadership duties at CD Projekt Red including the "RED 2.0" transition project. A new Game Director isn't the only change-up, mind — Quest Director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz has recently stepped down from that role and left the company according to GamesIndustry.biz; Tomaszkiewicz has not yet announced where he'll be working next.

techraptor.net
