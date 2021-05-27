C9 Max Waldo: "I don’t think Blaber and scuttle crab will ever be an issue in NA."

To say that Cloud9 performed very inconsistently at MSI 2021 would be an understatement. At the top of their game, they looked unbeatable, proven through their wins against the likes of RNG and the 2020 world champions, DWG KIA. However, at their worst, they looked very lost, which was evident when they lost against the OCE representatives, Pentanet.GG. PGG fully deserved all the credit they got for their win against C9; nevertheless, NA fans were left disappointed, and even questioned whether or not North America deserves to be a major region in LoL Esports.