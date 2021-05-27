newsbreak-logo
Rage Against the Machine, Serj Tankian, Roger Waters Sign Letter Asking Artists to Boycott Israel

NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRage Against the Machine, Serj Tankian, Roger Waters, Run the Jewels and Patti Smith are among the 600 musicians who have signed an open letter asking fellow artists to boycott performing in Israel until there is a “free Palestine.”. The Musicians for Palestine letter was also signed by the Strokes’...

Behind Viral Videosthebrag.com

Tom Morello approves of this viral Rage Against The Machine TikTok

It’s not everyday that history’s music icons approve of today’s silly social media antics. But in today’s news, Tom Morello is totally cool with a TikTok that’s recently gone viral – of course involving Rage Against the Machine. Captioned “A memorable day in 1993,” the video captures two listeners (both...
MuseumsHyperallergic

Angela Davis, Fred Moten, and 250+ Artists Sign Letter Condemning MoMA’s Ties to Violence Against Palestinians

Over 250 artists, critics, and scholars signed a letter addressing the ties between board members at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and Israel’s violent attacks against Palestinians. The letter, released by the Strike MoMA campaign, was signed by prominent scholars like Angela Y. Davis, Gayatri Spivak, Fred Moten, and Lisa Lowe. Other signatories include the well-known writers, critics, and artists Ariella Azoulay, Claire Bishop, Laura Poitras, Phill Collins, Michael Rakowitz, Haig Aivazian, Chloe Bass, and Mahogany L. Browne.
Entertainmentra.co

More than 600 artists sign #MusiciansForPalestine letter refusing to perform at Israel's cultural institutions

Over 600 artists across the electronic, indie and rock scenes have promised to refuse gigs at Israeli institutions as part of a pro-Palestine petition. #MusiciansForPalestine, launched today, is a letter that demands "justice, dignity and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and all who are fighting colonial dispossession and violence across the planet." Signatories are asked to not perform "at Israel's complicit cultural institutions" as a means of supporting the Palestinian people and their right to freedom. Supporters so far include A-Trak, Caterina Barbieri, Cypress Hill, DJ Snake, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Habibi Funk, India Jordan, KMRU, Juliana Huxtable, Lowkey, LSDXOXO, Muqata'a, Nicolas Jaar, NoName, Patti Smith, Pharoahe Monch, Rage Against The Machine, Run The Jewels, Talib Kweli, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, VTSS and ZULI. The letter follows a ceasefire to an 11-day exchange of fire between Israel and Palestinian armed groups, in which over 250 people were killed, including 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis, according to the Associated Press. Petitions aside, electronic music communities around the globe have also launched other ventures in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Platforms such as NTS Radio, Radio AlHara and Root Radio have unveiled special programming while R3 Soundsystem is hosting a 24-hour radio show this weekend as part of a drive to stop UK arms sales to Israel. For more on DJ solidarity with Palestine, revisit our 2018 feature. For more information on the #MusiciansForPalestine letter, visit the official website.
Worldthebrag.com

600 Musicians sign letter calling for Israel boycott in support of Palestine

600 musicians have signed an open letter urging fellow artists to boycott performing in Israel until there is a “free Palestine.”. The open letter decried the recent attacks against Palestine, whilst calling for “justice, dignity and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and all who are fighting colonial dispossession and violence across the planet.”
Entertainmentmagneticmag.com

Over 600 Artists Sign #MusiciansForPalestine Letter Supporting Palestinian Rights

Over 600 musicians have signed a #MusiciansForPalestine letter in support of Palestinian rights. The letter is signed by artists across music including A-Trak, Black Thought and Questlove from The Roots, Cypress Hill, DJ Snake, Julian Casablancas, Juliana Huxtable, Run The Jewels, Patti Smith, NoName, LDSXOXO, Object Blue, Roger Waters, Nicolas Jaar and others.
Musicmetalinjection

Serj Tankian Hopes SYSTEM OF A DOWN Can Make More New Music

System of a Down vocalist Serj Tankian, who had historically said no to a new record, seems to be coming around on the idea. Tankian said back in February that he's not sure if the band will make any new music this year, which was much better than his usual answer. Now in an interview with Consequence of Sound, Tankian outright said the band's two new songs give him hope that the band can continue on with a new record. That is, as long as everyone in the band can put aside their creative and philosophical differences.
MuseumsHyperallergic

600+ Artists and Organizations Urge Boycott of Zabludowicz Art Trust Over Israel Ties

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Amid an alarming escalation of violence against Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories, a major collector is facing backlash for its ties to pro-Israel lobbying activities and the Israeli Air Force. Boycott Divest Zabludowicz (BDZ), an anonymous group of artists and activists founded in 2014, is encouraging artists to de-author work acquired or exhibited by the Zabludowicz Art Trust.
AdvocacyThe Guardian

People of conscience: Palestinians ask you to boycott Israel

Toni Morrison wrote in her novel Beloved, “Definitions belong to the definers, not the defined.” Palestinians have learned the hard way that unless we clearly define ourselves, our oppression, and our aspirations, the hegemonic oppressor will do it, erasing our history and subjugating our future. Sometimes our definitions emerge when...
ReligionLongview Daily News

Letter: Israel will last forever

''Israel is on fire.'' Let's look at all the past great and powerful nations of the world that have tried and failed to destroy Israel. Ancient Egypt, gone; the Philistines, gone; Assyrians, gone; the Babylonians, gone; Persians, Greeks, Roman, Mongols, Nazi Germany, Ottoman Turks, all gone. Who's still standing? Israel...
Behind Viral VideosMetalSucks

Videos: What It Was Like To Hear Rage Against the Machine, Alice in Chains, Nirvana, and The Smashing Pumpkins for the First Time

Remember what it was like to hear Alice in Chains, Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rage Against the Machine’s “Freedom” for the first time in the early ’90s?. Regardless of your answer, I highly recommend these videos by TikToker Jacob Givens, in which he recreates those very experiences. As a wise man once said, “It’s funny because it’s true” — these vids are hilarious, accurate, and hilarious because they’re accurate.