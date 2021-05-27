Gigabyte Launches New Ryzen-powered Gaming Laptops
Hot on the release of the new generation of AERO creator and AORUS professional gaming laptops equipped with the GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs, the world-leading PC brand, GIGABYTE is proud to unveil the all-new mid-range gaming laptop series: GIGABYTE GAMING laptops. Introducing two models, the A5 and A7 laptops made for multitasking. Beyond gaming, the A7 laptop is GIGABYTE’s first mid-end gaming laptop equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000H series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs.www.eteknix.com