Gigabyte Launches New Ryzen-powered Gaming Laptops

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot on the release of the new generation of AERO creator and AORUS professional gaming laptops equipped with the GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs, the world-leading PC brand, GIGABYTE is proud to unveil the all-new mid-range gaming laptop series: GIGABYTE GAMING laptops. Introducing two models, the A5 and A7 laptops made for multitasking. Beyond gaming, the A7 laptop is GIGABYTE’s first mid-end gaming laptop equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000H series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs.

www.eteknix.com
