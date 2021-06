​​​​​​MUMBAI: The parents of a minor girl who is a US citizen by birth have moved to the Bombay High Court to enable her to travel to the US for Covid-19 vaccination. The couple sought directions from the court to appoint a legal guardian who could travel along with her. The girl is a Class 11 student of an IB school and her academic year begins on July 1. A bench of Justices SS Shinde and Abhay Ahuja, after a brief hearing on Tuesday, directed the state to give its response within a week. Purvee Parekh, a co-petitioner and maternal aunt of the girl, sought her legal guardianship through the petition to accompany Saumya Thakker to the USA for her vaccination.